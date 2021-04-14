Is it fab or a flop? We tried a cheat’s cheesecake mix from Lancewood

The Piece o’Cake Cheesecake mixture looked and smelled good, a bit like a thick creamy yoghurt. The ingredients? Yes, there’s cream cheese and cream so the foundation is right, plus extras like water, sugar, skim milk powder, palm kernel and vegetable oil (not sure why), emulsifier, thickener and a list of E numbers, the preservatives — not what you’d find in a home-baked version.

I turned the biscuits into crumbs, added melted butter and pressed them into the cake tin base to create a crust.

Making the filling was indeed as easy as pie: You scoop it out of the tub and into a mixing bowl, beat it with an electric mixer for a minute, and then pour it over the base.

Of course I couldn’t resist adding my own touch and turned it into a coffee and chocolate cheesecake by mixing 5ml (1 tsp) cocoa powder and 7.5ml (1 1/2 tsp) instant coffee powder with a little hot water to create a paste, which I added to the filling.

The instructions said to bake the cake in a pre-heated oven of 160ºC for 60 minutes - too long because it was ready in 40 minutes.

Then, with oven turned off, the recommendation is to allow the cheesecake to cool in the residual heat for 90 minutes. I suggest leaving the oven door ajar when doing so, and to chill the cake for at least four hours or overnight, as I did, before serving.