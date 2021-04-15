Lockdown hobby gives rise to Voisin, an artisanal bakery come wine store

As many of us did, Jaco Smit tried his hand at baking sourdough bread during lockdown.

He embraced the challenge wholeheartedly, cultivating a starter and experimenting with different hydration ratios and techniques to perfect the humble loaf. Entirely self-taught, he relied on tips from friends and many an internet tutorial.

As first, he baked two loaves of sourdough at a time. This became four, then six, then as many as he could fit in his oven.

The aromas wafting through his apartment block piqued his neighbours’ interest and after a hallway conversation or two, the budding baker was delivering freshly baked loaves to those around him.

It was the beginning of a journey that would see Smit leave his job in wine retail and open his own store, Voisin (French for “neighbour”) at 44 Stanley in Johannesburg.

Though Voisin was originally intended to be just a bakery, the retail space Smit found serendipitously had a liquor licence. This allowed him to bring together his two passions — bread and wine.