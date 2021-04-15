WATCH | Five hacks that'll make baking quicker, easier and less messy

1. HOW TO EVENLY PORTION CUPCAKE BATTER

You can fill cupcake pans or muffin tins using two spoons (one to scoop up the batter and the other to scrape the batter off the first spoon into the tin), by using a piping bag or by pouring the batter from a measuring cup.

But the easiest — and least messy — way to portion your batter for evenly sized cupcakes is to use an old-fashioned ice cream scoop with a release lever.

Be careful not to overfill the cups of your tin with batter as it could spill over as it rises in the oven: filling them about two thirds of the way up is best.