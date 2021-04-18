RECIPE | Spicy fish tray bake with roasted cauliflower and chickpeas
18 April 2021 - 00:00
This easy dish is like a fragrant curry with roasted veggies — without hours of cooking on the stove top.
If you prefer a less spicy version brush the fish fillets with softened butter to which you've added the finely grated rind of 1 lemon, salt and pepper and, if you have it, chopped parsley. ..
