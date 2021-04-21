Food

What's Cooking this Week

Maximum flavour, minimum fuss: Four of our best tray bake recipes

Hilary Biller Columnist
21 April 2021 - 06:00
Tray bakes are a real win for time-pressed people looking for easy family meals.
Image: Christoph Hoffman

Maximum flavour with minimum fuss is why tray bakes are one of my favourite ways of cooking. 

You combine all the ingredients on one baking tray and roast them in the oven. It's an easy and convenient way to create a family-friendly meal, and the best part is there’s so little to wash afterwards.

It’s no wonder tray bake recipes are so popular online, especially with meal-preppers and time-pressed cooks. They are also a quick meal solution for those breaking the fast during Ramadan.

One of my favourite recipes is for a pizza chicken tray bake, which fans of low-carb cooking are sure to relish. Rather than piling your favourite toppings onto a doughy pizza base, you layer them on to chicken pieces before crowning them with melty mozzarella.

My spicy fish tray bake with roasted cauliflower and chickpeas has all the characteristics of a warming curry, but theres no need to spend hours simmering this dish on the stove.

For vegetarians, theres a delicious roasted veg tray bake with salty halloumi cheese melted over the top. As well as being a satisfying main course, this versatile dish would make a brilliant side for a roast or braai.

Vegetarians can also give my rosemary roasted sausage and potato wedge tray bake recipe a go. It can be made with meat-free bangers or your choice of pork, lamb, beef or chicken.

TRY THESE QUICK AND EASY TRAY BAKE RECIPES:

RECIPE | Pizza chicken tray bake

Full of flavour, instead of the carb load from a pizza base, combine all your favourite pizza toppings and bake over chicken breasts
Lifestyle
3 days ago

RECIPE | Rosemary roasted sausage and potato wedge tray bake

The beauty of this family-friendly oven bake is that you can use any sausages - pork, beef, lamb, chicken, vegetarian or even chipolatas
Lifestyle
3 days ago

RECIPE | Halloumi and roasted vegetable tray bake recipe

A vegetarian main course with lots of different textures and colour. Or great as an all-in-one side dish for a braai or to accompany a steak or roast
Lifestyle
3 days ago

RECIPE | Spicy fish tray bake with roasted cauliflower and chickpeas

This easy dish is like a fragrant curry with roasted veggies — without hours of cooking on the stove top
Lifestyle
3 days ago

