Is Jamie Oliver bananas for making pastry from avos? We tried his recipe

He hailed it as a “game-changer” and I must admit his idea to swap the butter in the pastry for the richness of smashed avocado piqued my curiosity.

The fact that the new season of affordable local avocados has arrived, and we no longer have to pay for imported ones in their weight in gold, was another good reason to give it a go. I used the nutty dark-skinned Hass variety, which will be plentiful until November.

I have a sneaky feeling Jamie was spurred to share this particular recipe because the best of SA's avos are exported to Europe, and so are sure to be bountiful in the UK soon.

Jamie’s recipe — click here or watch the video below — starts with a couple of ripe avocados as well as some extra virgin olive oil, which is used to bring the weight of the smashed fruit up to 200g if necessary.

You rub the avo into self-raising flour with your fingertips, as you would ordinarily do with butter when making pastry. A pinch of salt and some cold water is added to form a dough, which is kneaded and chilled in the fridge. To speed things up, I placed the avo in a food processor along with the other pastry ingredients.