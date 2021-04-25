Local master distiller inducted into the global Whisky Hall Of Fame

The innovative Andy Watts is well deserving of this great honour, writes Dram the Man

You know how you know when an individual honour is richly deserved? It's when said individual doesn't claim the glory or hog the spotlight. This characteristic is there in the best of them - a quiet, unfazed confidence, free of pretension, it point-blank refuses to be sidetracked by the awarding of awards. Those who don't seek accolades inevitably end up getting them.



I discover this chatting to Andy Watts, Distell's head of whisky, but known to most as a mercurial master distiller. It's the morning after his induction into Whisky Magazine's Whisky Hall Of Fame at the 2021 Icons of Whisky awards. Though we're on WhatsApp, his generous warmth is as endearing as when we've met face to face. But most of all, he's humble and down to earth, although buzzing from the previous night's announcement...