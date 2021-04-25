Restaurant Review

Proud Mary re-ignites the spark in Rosebank's once bustling restaurant hub

You'll need to visit this glam Joburg eatery more than once in order to fully appreciate the diverse selection of dishes and drinks on offer, writes Janine Walker

It takes temerity to open up a glamorous and costly dining space in the middle of a pandemic and at a time when some serious heavyweights around the country are closing their restaurant doors. But it's just what the team behind Rosebank's Proud Mary (http://www.proudmary.co.za/) have done, and it seems the gamble is paying off with reservations in prime time a necessity.



Owner Gary "Gazza" Hollywood has an impressive culinary pedigree, having been involved in the Jozi restaurant scene for the past 20 years and in partnerships with brands such as Doppio Zero, Piza E Vino, The Foundry, Streatery and most recently La Boqueria...