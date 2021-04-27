Buon appetito Joburg: Mastrantonio opens gourmet deli and food store

Mastrantonio’s latest project, Mastro, is a veritable wonderland of gourmet goods that’s sure to pique the interest of every Joburg gourmand.

The impeccably curated deli and food store in Craighall Park is divided into different sections, creating a market-like set-up where each counter showcases its specific offering.

The deli station is packed with a mouth-watering array of ready-made Italian dishes, which can be enjoyed on the terrace or packed up to be taken home.

At the sandwich station, woven baskets are stacked with gorgeous loaves waiting to be filled with a scrumptious selection of the very best imported cheeses, charcuterie, fresh greens and pickles, which are made in-house.

The coffee counter and gelati bars are not to be missed, and the deli shelves are packed with the most stunning products, both imported and local.

Plus owners Paolo Scala, Gianni Mariano, Susan De Nicola and their families are on hand to offer advice on everything — nothing is too much effort.

• Visit Mastro Deli & Foodstore at 357 Jan Smuts Ave, Craighall Park, Johannesburg. Call 087 809 9197.

• This article is adapted from one published on Wanted Online. Visit wantedonline.co.za for the latest in luxury lifestyle news.