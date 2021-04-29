Food

Go West: Five spots to enjoy a Sunday lunch with country vibes in Gauteng

Head out of Johannesburg to make the most autumn sunshine while dining al fresco at one of these restaurants

Hilary Biller Columnist
29 April 2021 - 06:00
And then there was Fire at the Nirox Sculpture Park.
Image: Julia Jane

AND THEN THERE WAS FIRE

Bernado Corti and Oscar Faraldo, the duo behind Parkwood’s popular Che Argentine Grill, have opened an offshoot of their eatery in the green pastures of Nirox Sculpture Park in the Cradle of Humankind.

Called And then there was Fire, it offers an array of meats and other proteins prepared over a wood-fired grill, plus a tapas café menu and a farm table. Although a sophisticated restaurant is not quite the place for tiny folks, there’s also a kiddies burger and chips on the menu.

'And then there was Fire' has a down-to-earth yet sophisticated ambiance.
Image: Julia Jane

Once you’ve had your fill of excellent food, take to the grounds of Nirox to enjoy a visual feast of sculptures set amid gorgeous walks and water features.

And then there was fire is located at Nirox Sculpture Park on the R540 in Krugersdorp. Open Thursday to Sunday, 11am — 4pm. Booking are essential. Call 064 537 4473 or book online. Note: the Sculpture Park charges an entrance fee of R120 per adult and R60 per child under 12. Adults with a confirmed restaurant booking can enter for R70.

HONEYROCK MOTEL

Some call this motel, which boasts both accommodation and a Portuguese restaurant,  “the diamond in the rough”. Its facade on busy Beyers Naude Drive belies a large garden where tables spill out into the sunshine.

Offering both indoor and outdoor dining, the venue is well-known for their Portuguese specialities — think espetada, peri peri chicken and steak trinchado. There’s also a lighter menu for the young folk.

Sunday lunches are very popular and include live music featuring a different band every  week. Reservations are recommended.

The Honeyrock Motel is located on the corner of Beyers Naude Drive and Juice Street, Honeydew. Open daily 11am—9pm, and Sunday 11am—5pm. Call 010 447 3569.

DRIFT COUNTRY INN

With sprawling lawns, tables under the trees and a swimming pool, the Drift Country Inn is a great for adults and children with lots of area to play.

Its restaurant is jam-packed over weekends and reviews of what the owner refers to as “plain” food are good. They’re famous for offering eisbein, steak, and fish and chips at budget-friendly prices.

The Inn offers “good” live music over weekends and there’s indoor seating for chilly days. As it’s a popular stop-off venue, it’s advisable to get their early to secure your spot for Sunday lunch.

The Drift Country Inn is located on Drift Boulevard, Muldersdrift. Open daily. Call 072 276 9159.

RANDOM HARVEST TEA GARDEN

A trip to Random Harvest Nursery is great for gardeners and birders. It sells a selection of indigenous plants and a few seasonal veggies.

Family-friendly fare at Random Harvest Tea Garden.
Image: Supplied

Its pretty open air tea garden situated under  trees offers breakfast, lunch and teas. They’re famous for their scones, cakes and homemade preserves. It’s a good choice for families as there’s lots of space for children to explore safely, plus a sandpit. Naturally, they also offer a kiddies menu.

Try their homemade bread and farm butter and their salads, which are supplemented by their home-grown produce. If you fancy doing a bit of work while the kids play, there’s free unlimited Wi-Fi.

Random Harvest Nursery is located on Kontiki Road in Muldesrdrift. Open seven days a week. Call 082 553 0598.

GILROY'S BREWERY AT NGWENYA GLASS VILLAGE

There’s something for everyone at the revamped Ngwenya Glass Village — from glass blowing to pickles and preserves, African craft and a fabulous indigenous nursery selling plants and herbs. Added to this is a market in the centre of the village on weekends.

It’s also home to Gilroy’s Brewery and its family-friendly pub and restaurant, which serves pints and tasty pub grub on wooden tables under the trees. For beer-lovers, there’s a range of craft beers, and on Saturdays they offer beer tastings (prior booking essential).

Gilroy'’ Brewery, Pub & Restaurant is located at Ngwenya Glass Village, corner Beyers Naude Drive and R114, Muldersdrift. Open Wednesday to Sunday from 11am. Call 011 796 3020.

