Go West: Five spots to enjoy a Sunday lunch with country vibes in Gauteng

Once you’ve had your fill of excellent food, take to the grounds of Nirox to enjoy a visual feast of sculptures set amid gorgeous walks and water features.

• And then there was fire is located at Nirox Sculpture Park on the R540 in Krugersdorp. Open Thursday to Sunday, 11am — 4pm. Booking are essential. Call 064 537 4473 or book online. Note: the Sculpture Park charges an entrance fee of R120 per adult and R60 per child under 12. Adults with a confirmed restaurant booking can enter for R70.

HONEYROCK MOTEL

Some call this motel, which boasts both accommodation and a Portuguese restaurant, “the diamond in the rough”. Its facade on busy Beyers Naude Drive belies a large garden where tables spill out into the sunshine.

Offering both indoor and outdoor dining, the venue is well-known for their Portuguese specialities — think espetada, peri peri chicken and steak trinchado. There’s also a lighter menu for the young folk.

Sunday lunches are very popular and include live music featuring a different band every week. Reservations are recommended.

• The Honeyrock Motel is located on the corner of Beyers Naude Drive and Juice Street, Honeydew. Open daily 11am—9pm, and Sunday 11am—5pm. Call 010 447 3569.

DRIFT COUNTRY INN

With sprawling lawns, tables under the trees and a swimming pool, the Drift Country Inn is a great for adults and children with lots of area to play.

Its restaurant is jam-packed over weekends and reviews of what the owner refers to as “plain” food are good. They’re famous for offering eisbein, steak, and fish and chips at budget-friendly prices.

The Inn offers “good” live music over weekends and there’s indoor seating for chilly days. As it’s a popular stop-off venue, it’s advisable to get their early to secure your spot for Sunday lunch.

• The Drift Country Inn is located on Drift Boulevard, Muldersdrift. Open daily. Call 072 276 9159.