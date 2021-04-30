Food

Cold-weather cooking: Our three most popular recipes for warming dishes

This budget-friendly boerewors stew, trendy pizza chicken tray bake and creamy mussel soup have been a real hit with our readers

30 April 2021 - 09:15 By Toni Jaye Singer
Pizza chicken tray bake.
Pizza chicken tray bake.
Image: Christoph Hoffman

Whenever we hear there's a cold front coming, the Sunday Times Lifestyle team's WhatsApp group comes alive as we eagerly start discussing what sort of soups, stews and curries we're planning on cooking.

To provide inspiration for like-minded foodies, we decided to look up which of the recipes on our website had been the most popular over the past year.

Here are the top three that best fit the “cold weather comfort food” bill:

PIZZA CHICKEN TRAY BAKE

Topping the list is a low-carb pizza chicken tray bake (pictured above). Though it's a fairly recent addition to our recipe archives, we weren't surprised that this dish was a hit with our readers.

Low-carb dishes continue to be a popular choice thanks to Banting and Keto enthusiasts, while trendy tray bakes are a real win for time-pressed cooks: you simply load all the ingredients onto a tray and bake them in the oven — what could be easier?

Maximum flavour, minimum fuss: Four of our best tray bake recipes

These family-friendly meals are so quick and easy to make — all you've got to do is pile all the ingredients on a baking tray and roast them in the ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

This family-friendly recipe ditches that doughy pizza base in favour of chicken pieces, which are layered with an array of toppings including melty mozzarella cheese.

Click here for the recipe.

Creamy mussel soup.
Creamy mussel soup.
Image: Christoph Hoffman

CREAMY MUSSEL SOUP

“This wonderful recipe comes from Lannice Snyman and Anne Klarie's Fine Dining in SA (with a few tweaks)," says Food editor Hilary Biller.

 “Add a French baguette to dunk, a glass of white wine and you have a feast.”

Click here for the recipe.

Boerewors, tomato and potato stew.
Boerewors, tomato and potato stew.
Image: Christoph Hoffman

BOEREWORS, POTATO AND TOMATO STEW

It seems boerie isn't just a favourite on the braai.

This recipe for a hearty boerewors, potato and tomato stew has been perennially popular with our readers since it was first published in print in 2015.

It was created by butcher Phinah Mashego who was finalist in the Shoprite Checkers Boerewors Championships that year. 

This dish is fairly speedy for a stew — it takes just an hour to make from start to finish — and is budget-friendly to boot. What's not to love?

Click here for the recipe.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

RECIPE | Jamie Oliver's five-ingredient chicken pot pie

This quick and easy recipe is the perfect dinner time fix during lockdown
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Eight secrets to cooking up the most flavourful winter stew

A good stew will satisfy any hunger, big or small. Follow these simple cooking tips to take yours to the next level of deliciousness
Lifestyle
11 months ago

Six easy recipes for scrumptious soups that'll cheer you up on a chilly day

Just when we thought spring was on its way a cold front strikes. So it's time to get out that soup pot and cook up something warm and delicious ...
Lifestyle
8 months ago

Most read

  1. Best and worst dressed celebs on the red carpet at the 2021 Oscars The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Why wasn't Prince Philip a king? After all, he married a queen Lifestyle
  3. Miss Universe SA's upmarket fashion label was born out of financial strain The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Working from home? How to tell if you’re eligible to claim back tax Home & Gardening
  5. WATCH | The emotional moment SA's ‘My Octopus Teacher’ wins an Oscar Lifestyle

Latest Videos

201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
Ramaphosa says ‘massive system failure’ allowed state capture corruption to ...