Homemade with love: Easy edible gift ideas for Mother's Day

There’s no better Mother’s Day present than one that is homemade because it’s a gift that comes from the heart.

With the winter chill in the air what better way to show your mom you love her than by cooking her some broccoli and cheese soup, and baking an almond and fig bread for her to enjoy it with?

This soup recipe is easy peasy as it uses a ready-made cheese sauce, and if mom isn’t a fan of broccoli, you can replace with the same amount of grated baby marrow or cauliflower or combo of both.

The bread (click here for the recipe) is studded with fig slices and can be shaped into a heart rather than a round, if you like. Add a note telling mom that it’s best served warm with lots of butter.