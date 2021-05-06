Food

What's Cooking This Week

Homemade with love: Easy edible gift ideas for Mother's Day

Use these recipes to make your mom a present that's as thoughtful as it is tasty

Hilary Biller Columnist
06 May 2021 - 09:04
Spoil mom with some homemade goodies this Mother's Day.
Image: Sally Chance,123RF/Sergejus Bertasius and supplied

There’s no better Mother’s Day present than one that is homemade because it’s a gift that comes from the heart.

With the winter chill in the air what better way to show your mom you love her than by cooking her some broccoli and cheese soup, and baking an almond and fig bread for her to enjoy it with?

This soup recipe is easy peasy as it uses a ready-made cheese sauce, and if mom isn’t a fan of broccoli, you can replace with the same amount of grated baby marrow or cauliflower or combo of both.

The bread (click here for the recipe) is studded with fig slices and can be shaped into a heart rather than a round, if you like. Add a note telling mom that it’s best served warm with lots of butter.

Package the bread and soup and gift them to mom with gorgeous pot from Le Crueset, which she can used to heat the soup up, or some pretty soup bowls or mugs to serve it in.

If your mom has more of a sweet tooth, make her some trendy homemade marshmallows.

The fun part of this simple marshmallow recipe is that you can use a biscuit cutter to cut out treats in her favourite shape, or add some food colouring to colour them in her favourite shade.

Package the marshmallows with a batch of biscuits and a slab of chocolate and you’ll have a ready-made S’mores kit.

TRY THE QUICK AND EASY RECIPES:

RECIPE | Broccoli and cheese soup

Who doesn't love a shortcut in the kitchen? This soup is made with ready-made cheese sauce saving time and effort.
Lifestyle
31 minutes ago

RECIPE | Olive oil, almond and fig bread

Make the most of fig season with this simple recipe from Cathedral Cellar ambassador chef Mynhardt Joubert. This bread is superb served warm with ...
Lifestyle
31 minutes ago

Homemade marshmallows make a delightful gift. Try this simple recipe

The fun part of this edible pressie is you can personalise it by using food colouring and cookie cutters in any shape you like
Lifestyle
31 minutes ago

