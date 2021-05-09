Opinion

Lost loved ones live on in the kitchen

Home baking connected me to my late mother and grandmother and invited a softening of my feelings towards them, writes Beth Amato

My maternal grandmother's biscuits are what I remember most about her. She said it was the syrup in her recipe that made her cookies delicious. Every time my mother went back to boarding school after the school holidays, she'd be given a tin of biscuits. This was the way my granny showed love — by baking.



She was one of 13 children, several of whom died during an impoverished childhood. Her own mother - my great-grandmother Dorothy Button - came alone from England by ship to SA in 1903. On the cusp of adolescence when she arrived, she never saw her family again...