Food

RECIPE | Chocolate raspberry cake

The sweetness of the chocolate and the sharp, fresh taste of seasonal raspberries are an excellent flavour combo

09 May 2021 - 00:01 By Hilary Biller and Jenny Kay

Makes: 1 cake

Ingredients:..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. It's Oppenheimer prices at celeb chef Jan Hendrick's new Kalahari eatery Food
  2. Celeb chef Fatima Sydow's recipes to mark the end of Ramadan Food
  3. WATCH | Tembisa gymnast flips his way to Guinness World Records glory Lifestyle
  4. Win one of five Guess Bella Vita fragrances with a matching backpack for ... Lifestyle
  5. Masasa Mbangeni uses her gift to shed light on human trafficking in ‘Mzali Wami’ Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody