Learn the secrets to buying honey that's the bee's knees from an expert

What is honey? It’s a sweet, yellow, viscous liquid produced by bees, and as we become more aware of our health and of finding ways to boost our immunity, so honey has become a valuable commodity.

Yet because bees are under extreme threat — from growing urbanisation, over-population and the use of pesticides — it’s become trickier to produce enough honey to meet the growing demand.

This means that golden coloured liquid in the bottle you bought may not always be as sweet as you think. As beekeeper Glen James told the Sunday Times, “As with any shortage, people try to stretch a limited resource with all kinds of added stuff. Some not too serious: they mix their honey with commercial honey. Yet others add sugar water or other liquids to make the honey go further.”

How to make sure what you’re buying is the real deal? Become a more informed consumer. A good place to start is to attend a honey tasting that will outline the benchmarks you need to look for to source a quality product.

Tshwane chef Germain Lehodey, a wine and food expert who has worked in the industry for many years, offers a honey tasting course. He’s well known for his inquisitiveness and superior knowledge about many of the ingredients we take for granted – I’ve attended a salt and soya sauce tasting he’s offered in the past. What I enjoy about the chef’s tastings is that he equips you with sufficient information to make an informed decision.