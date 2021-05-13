Are crisps made from lentils, veg and chickpeas as healthy as they sound?

I’m a sucker for potato crisps — the salt and vinegar flavoured ones are my favourite. So I’ve been excited to see more and more chips made from vegetables, grains and pulses creeping onto supermarket shelves.

With words like “multigrain”, “made with 68% peas” and “popped never fried” on the packets, at first glance these crisps seem like a healthier option than their ordinary potato counterparts.

I felt almost virtuous popping a packet into my trolley. That was until I got home and took a closer look at the nutritional information on the back. It was an interesting exercise and one that gave me a bit of a wake-up call.

There didn’t seem to be a marked difference between the kilojoule content of the “healthy” crisp alternative I’d bought and my fave deep-fried potato snack, and it also contained more sodium (salt).

Keen to see if this was a one-off, I scoured the shelves of four big supermarkets for crisp alternatives made from pulses, vegetables and/or grains, and picked up popular types of potato chips for comparison.

I scrutinised the labels and asked a pair of dieticians to weigh in on the results.