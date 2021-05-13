Capture the spirit of Jozi or Cape Town in cocktails with these recipes

Brandy is one of the first spirits to be used in cocktails. There are many famous cocktails which started out with brandy as its base and moved to another spirit twists later. A great example is the Mint Julep, first mentioned in 1784 in the US and made with brandy and later to be replaced with homegrown American bourbon.

At Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen and Cape Brandy Bar, mixologist Kurt Schlechter and his team have rediscovered the versatility of making cocktails with brandy.

“The fruity aromas from the grape and vanilla spice from the wood are the perfect match for making great drinks,” says Schlechter. “We are inspired by the sea, the mountain, the fynbos and the vineyards when developing our cocktails and presentations.”

They are also clearly inspired by some SA cities, as the brandy cocktail recipes below show. Try them while celebrating World Cocktail Day on May 13.

THE CAPETONIAN

Makes: 1

Ingredients:

37.5ml (2½ tbsp) SA brandy

25ml (5 tsp) Caperitif (chenin blanc infused with unique Cape botanicals)

2 dashes naartjie bitters

2 dashes aromatic bitters

Garnish:

1 green olive

Strip of orange zest

Method: