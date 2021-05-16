Food

Primal Distillery is the perfect tonic for gin lovers

This artisanal gin-maker in downtown Joburg is well worth visiting

Hilary Biller Columnist
16 May 2021 - 00:00

Victoria Yards in downtown Joburg was once a site of urban decay and degraded industrial buildings. Today it's an exciting regeneration project worth visiting, in part because that's where you'll find Primal Distillery.

It is a large warehouse-style space — think exposed brickwork and cement floors — where stainless-steel vats in different shapes, pipes and the essential copper pot still take centre stage...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Zozi Tunzi's best and worst fashion moments as Miss Universe The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Are crisps made from lentils, veg and chickpeas as healthy as they sound? Food
  3. Why isn't Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida representing Mzansi at Miss Universe? Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | Natasha pays tribute to 'the children of SA' with incredible Miss ... Lifestyle
  5. Zozi Tunzi talks life lessons post Miss Universe: 'It wasn't tokenism, I ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: Latest Israel-Gaza conflict unpacked
Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: What’s happening with Israel-Gaza ...