Primal Distillery is the perfect tonic for gin lovers

This artisanal gin-maker in downtown Joburg is well worth visiting

Victoria Yards in downtown Joburg was once a site of urban decay and degraded industrial buildings. Today it's an exciting regeneration project worth visiting, in part because that's where you'll find Primal Distillery.



It is a large warehouse-style space — think exposed brickwork and cement floors — where stainless-steel vats in different shapes, pipes and the essential copper pot still take centre stage...