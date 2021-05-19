‘Don’t you need beef in a beef stew?’ — Tito Mboweni’s cooking moemish leaves Mzansi disappointed again
Finance minister Tito Mboweni has again left the social media streets in a mess with his culinary skills after butchering a beef stew.
Mboweni has often shared his kitchen wins and losses with the TL, leading to some dubbing him the “nation’s chef”.
But it seems some dishes still defeat the numbers man, like beef stew.
He posted snaps of his dish from preparation stage to plate, admitting it did not come out the way he had hoped.
“I tried to cook beef stew this evening. It did not work out. Naaa,” he wrote.
I tried to cook beef stew this evening. It did not work out. Naaa!🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/8OKLeSnulS— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 18, 2021
Mboweni said last year that he may rope in a private chef to help him in the kitchen, and his followers believe it may be needed more than ever after his latest “moemish”.
Many questioned where the beef was in the dish, while others said he was better off cooking his trademark pilchards.
A few told him to focus on the ailing economy and leave the cooking to someone else.
What the ANC promises VS what it delivers🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/NJs6rCQEBf— T.I Molefe (@TottsM) May 18, 2021
Nothing you do ever works out. Cooking, like everything you try, should be left to the professionals. You’re working with ingredients that have chemical properties. You need a grasp of science to produce a decent meal.— Nazier Paulsen (@NazierPaulsen) May 18, 2021
Stick to tin fish , this beef stew has heartburn written all over it pic.twitter.com/61FnKB5prE— Javas (@JabulaniMnguni) May 18, 2021
Honestly I’m not surprised, at this rate I am expecting you to do a chicken-beef stew next pic.twitter.com/byi2XD94ei— Sukuna 😈🥷 (@therealmbhon1) May 19, 2021
Is that beef stew?? I just see tin fish that went to politics 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gXlJIKUHad— YouNeedMe❤️ (@KingKaymo5) May 18, 2021
🥴Ntate o okare he chops his onions and peppers ka selepe🪓 or saga🪚— Ngwanapula (@Nqobile_buddy) May 18, 2021
Last year, Mboweni hit back at those who criticised his cooking and suggested he “get a wife” to help him in the kitchen.
“I don’t get it. Why is cooking associated with me getting a wife? Why do we genderise cooking? I can cook good food. Hayibo,” Mboweni said.