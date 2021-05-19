‘Don’t you need beef in a beef stew?’ — Tito Mboweni’s cooking moemish leaves Mzansi disappointed again

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has again left the social media streets in a mess with his culinary skills after butchering a beef stew.

Mboweni has often shared his kitchen wins and losses with the TL, leading to some dubbing him the “nation’s chef”.

But it seems some dishes still defeat the numbers man, like beef stew.

He posted snaps of his dish from preparation stage to plate, admitting it did not come out the way he had hoped.

“I tried to cook beef stew this evening. It did not work out. Naaa,” he wrote.