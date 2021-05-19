Food

‘Don’t you need beef in a beef stew?’ — Tito Mboweni’s cooking moemish leaves Mzansi disappointed again

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
19 May 2021 - 08:45
Finance minister Tito Mboweni showed off his stew on social media.
Image: Sunday Times

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has again left the social media streets in a mess with his culinary skills after butchering a beef stew.

Mboweni has often shared his kitchen wins and losses with the TL, leading to some dubbing him the “nation’s chef”.

But it seems some dishes still defeat the numbers man, like beef stew.

He posted snaps of his dish from preparation stage to plate, admitting it did not come out the way he had hoped.

“I tried to cook beef stew this evening. It did not work out. Naaa,” he wrote.

Mboweni said last year that he may rope in a private chef to help him in the kitchen, and his followers believe it may be needed more than ever after his latest “moemish”.

Many questioned where the beef was in the dish, while others said he was better off cooking his trademark pilchards.

A few told him to focus on the ailing economy and leave the cooking to someone else.

Last year, Mboweni hit back at those who criticised his cooking and suggested he “get a wife” to help him in the kitchen.

“I don’t get it. Why is cooking associated with me getting a wife? Why do we genderise cooking? I can cook good food. Hayibo,” Mboweni said.

