Butternut soup makeover: six ways to add global flavours to an old favourite

Butternut soup has to be everyone's favourite winter warmer: it's comforting, tasty and budget-friendly to boot.

That said, if you're getting a bit bored of serving up the same old bowlful year after year, there's an easy fix: give it a global makeover.

Taking inspiration from the flavours of countries like Thailand and Spain, we've come up with six ways to put an exotic spin on butternut soup:

FIRST THINGS FIRST

HOW TO MAKE A BASIC BUTTERNUT SOUP

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

25ml oil

15ml (1 tbsp) butter

1 large onion, chopped

1 clove of garlic, crushed

2 sticks of celery, sliced

2 carrots, peeled and diced

1 medium butternut, peeled and cubed

1.5 litres of chicken or vegetable stock

Freshly ground salt and black pepper

To serve:

Splash of cream or plain yoghurt

Ground cinnamon

Method: