Chef partners with culinary school to save his acclaimed Afrocentric eatery

When chef Siya Kobo lost his fine-dining restaurant due to lockdown, he didn't give up. Instead he teamed up with the JHB Culinary & Pastry School

Chef Siyabulela (aka "Siya") Kobo takes the traditional tastes of the Eastern Cape on exquisite epicurean adventures.



Having worked his way up through the haute cuisine ranks of numerous prestigious culinary brigades, including those of Londolozi and the five-star Intercontinental at OR Tambo, this veteran of the South African National Culinary Team opened his own eatery, KOBO Cuisine, at Maboneng in Johannesburg in 2018...