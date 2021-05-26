Food

Recipes

It's never too cold to eat ice cream — especially with these hot toppings

Easy recipes for a trio of warm sauces for sundaes: salted caramel, chocolate with rum and raisin, and spicy white chocolate

26 May 2021 - 11:00 By Toni Jaye Singer and Hilary Biller
An ice cream sundae starring caramelised popcorn, marshmallows and hot salted caramel sauce.
Image: Craig Scott

Foodies will agree it is never too cold for ice cream. If the winter chill has been taking some of the pleasure out of eating your fave frozen dessert, why not warm things up with this trio of hot sauces for sundaes? 

SALTED CARAMEL  SAUCE 

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

80ml (⅓ cup) butter

70g (⅓ cup) brown sugar

250ml (1 cup) fresh cream

5ml (1 tsp) coarse sea salt

Method:

  1. Melt the butter and brown sugar together in a pan.
  2. Stir continuously over high heat for about 10 minutes until the mixture becomes golden brown and bubbly.
  3. Reduce heat to medium and add the cream and salt. Whisk vigorously until you have a golden sauce. Serve warm over ice cream.

Cook’s tip: Layer scoops of vanilla ice cream, caramelised popcorn, marshmallows and this salted caramel sauce in a sundae glass to create a decadent dessert that will please children and adults.

CHOCOLATE, RUM AND RAISIN SAUCE 

Ingredients:

15ml (1 tbsp) rum

30ml (2 tbsp) raisins

125g milk or dark chocolate , broken into pieces

250ml (1 cup) fresh cream

Method:

  1. Combine the rum and raisins and leave to stand for an hour to plump up.
  2. Combine the chocolate and cream in a pot over a very gentle heat and stir until melted and combined (or microwave on medium for 2-3 minutes and stir).
  3. Stir the rum-soaked raisins into the chocolate sauce and serve warm over ice cream.
Frozen berries with spicy white chocolate sauce. This hot topping is also delicious served over ice cream.
Image: Warren Heath

SPICY WHITE CHOCOLATE SAUCE

Ingredients:

1 vanilla pod, split and seeds scraped out

3 cardamom pods, lightly crushed

1 small red chilli, seeded and sliced, optional

250ml (1 cup) fresh cream

170g white chocolate, broken into pieces

Method:

  1. Combine the vanilla seeds, cardamom, red chilli, cream and white chocolate in a pan over low heat and stir until chocolate has melted. Remove from heat and set aside for flavours to mingle for 30 minutes. Strain if desired.
  2. Reheat the chocolate sauce until piping hot but not boiling - easily done in the microwave for 2 minutes on high - and pour over ice cream. 

Cook’s tip: This sauce is also scrumptious served over mixed frozen berries.

