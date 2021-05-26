Water sommeliers will help you splash your cash on only the best bottled aqua

I fear I may become a water snob. Or I would head straight to the slightly more bearable water connoisseur. In my mind, a connoisseur appreciates and a snob name-drops.

“Still or sparkling?” the waiter will ask.

To which I won’t be able to avoid asking if there’s a fine-water list, or if they could run through which H 2 O they have before I can make a reasonable choice. Or I might loudly ask of they have Iskld or Che Bello at the very least.

I’m getting to know too much about all the considerations — including vintage (it doesn’t only apply to wine), terroir (ditto), TDS (total dissolved solids), source and how you can pair food with different waters to settle on one or even a few. Teetotallers and the sober-curious will rejoice.

After being introduced in that same episode to Martin Riese, who touts himself as the world’s leading water sommelier, a contact quickly tracks down another similarly certified steward in SA, Candice Jansen. As one of a few professionals in this field, she holds water tastings, runs fine-water events, consults and runs a related distributor of premium quality waters called Origin Floe.