Does Nando's Bag & Bake chicken taste as good as a takeaway? We tried it

The list of Nando’s products available on supermarket shelves is growing, and given the strength of the brand’s name, fans will need little encouragement to try their latest offering.

Called Bag & Bake, it’s a 20g sachet of spices to add to chicken breasts, which are then baked in the accompanying parchment cooking bag.

Cleverly, the three available flavours carry over from Nando’s famous flame-grilled chickens. There are medium and hot variants of the ever-popular peri-peri, plus lemon and herb; they’re priced at R21.99 each.

The opportunity to replicate the taste of a takeaway at home has great appeal, but how does the resulting meal stack up to the real deal?

To find out, two members of the Sunday Times Lifestyle team put Nando’s Bag & Bake to the test.

FOOD EDITOR HILARY BILLER:

I chose the medium peri-peri flavour and for a chilly evening the lure of a spicy chicken meal was most tempting.

The instructions given on the box are for 4 chicken breast fillets, approximately 500g in weight, but there’s also the suggestion to “get adventurous using any type of chicken, meat, fish or veggies”.

I did just that and used mixed chicken portions, adding a sliced onion and some butternut and baby marrow pieces.