Five secrets to making the ultimate homemade hamburger patties

We humans are odd bods when it comes to the number of days on the calendar devoted to celebrating foods we love. May 28, for instance, is International Hamburger Day.

The origins of this celebration are no less murky than the story of the hamburger itself. You see, there’s a serious beef between the Americans and the Germans as to who actually invented it.

According to Andrew F Smith, author of Hamburger: A Global History, it may have been a combined effort. The hamburger patty originated in Hamburg, Germany, which is why its name has nothing to do with its beefy contents. German immigrants then introduced the idea to the US in the late 1800s, which is where the roll was added.