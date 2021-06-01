Food

PICS | Prawn salad with mealworm? French eatery adds 'flavour' to dishes with insects

01 June 2021 - 10:37 By Reuters
French chef Laurent Veyet displays a dish as he poses in his restaurant Inoveat.
French chef Laurent Veyet displays a dish as he poses in his restaurant Inoveat.
Image: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Laurent Veyet's tasting menu is not for the faint-hearted, but may point to the future of feeding a booming world population — there is a prawn salad with yellow mealworm, crunchy insects on a bed of vegetables and chocolate-coated grasshoppers.

As sun bathed the outdoor restaurant terraces in Paris, Veyet's ornate dishes were winning approving nods and murmurs of satisfaction from his adventurous clientele.

“It's the ideal dish for first-timers,” the Parisian chef said, preparing a serving of pasta made with mealworm flour, sweet potato and sautéed insect larvae. “There are some really interesting flavours. Not many people could say they don't like that.”

The European Food Safety Agency (EFSA) in January deemed the mealworm fit for human consumption and in May approved its sale on the market. The agency has fielded more than a dozen other applications for insect-based food products, including crickets and locusts.

French chef Laurent Veyet puts a cricket on a dish.
French chef Laurent Veyet puts a cricket on a dish.
Image: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Mealworm, and insects more generally, could offer a sustainable and low carbon-emission food source for the future.

Dining with his two daughters, Soheil Ayari gave his endorsement: “I feel like I am in a traditional restaurant except the concept behind what I’m eating is different. And honestly, the tastes are very similar (to regular food).”

Ayari's young daughter was equally positive: “It's environmentally friendly and what's more, it's good.”

Veyet grows his mealworm on site, feeding them porridge oats and vegetables. While the mealworm may look like an unappetising maggot, it is in fact the larvae of the darkling beetle, rich in protein, fat and fibre.

A dish made with mealworms and cooked by French chef Laurent Veyet is seen in his restaurant.
A dish made with mealworms and cooked by French chef Laurent Veyet is seen in his restaurant.
Image: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters
Fried mealworms cooked by French chef Laurent Veyet.
Fried mealworms cooked by French chef Laurent Veyet.
Image: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

A versatile ingredient, the mealworm can be used whole in curries or salads, or ground to make flour for pasta, biscuits or bread.

“Insects are nutritious,” said Stefan De Keersmaecker, a health and food safety spokesperson at the European Commission. “They can really help us switch to a more healthy and sustainable diet and food system.”

For Veyet, the challenge is two-fold: winning over public opinion and learning how to match the insects' taste with other foods.

“You have to find the right flavours, the right accompaniments. All that is fascinating, any chef will tell you the same,” he said.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Photographer takes the ‘sick’ out of cicadas for kids

Oxana Ware’s pictures of the insects in fun settings have helped some children become less fearful of the critters
Lifestyle
14 hours ago

Eating like a local is not for the faint-hearted

From cow's udders to insect burgers, Sbu Mkwanazi has had some weird culinary experiences during his travels
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Overcoming the 'yuck factor': Yellow grub becomes EU's first insect food

Mealworms may soon find their into Europe's pasta bowls and dinner dishes, after becoming the first insect approved in the region as a human food.
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Footwear flop? The fashion police come for Tito Mboweni and Mzwanele Manyi’s ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. How to make your edible garden look as good as your homegrown veg taste Home & Gardening
  3. I expected to go further in Miss Universe, admits Natasha Joubert Lifestyle
  4. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | May 30 to June 5 2021 Lifestyle
  5. REVIEW | Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4MATIC+ packs power in excess Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...