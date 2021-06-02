Food

Banish the winter chill with our three most popular curry recipes

These awesome butter chicken, Cape Malay mutton, and yoghurt and cream lamb curries have whet our readers’ appetites

02 June 2021 - 11:30 By Toni Jaye Singer
Fatima Sydow and Gadija Sydow Noordien's butter chicken curry.
Image: Human & Rousseau

Whenever the temperature drops, the Sunday Times Food team looks forward to bringing out our spice boxes and cooking fragrant curries with just enough chilli to make our tongues tingle with delight.

To provide inspiration for like-minded foodies, we decided to look up which curry recipes on our website were the most popular over the past year.

Here’s which dishes made the top three:

BUTTER CHICKEN CURRY

Creamy and crowd-pleasing, this butter chicken curry recipe is from twin TV chefs Fatima Sydow and Gadija Sydow Noordien’s cookbook Cape, Curry & Koesisters (Human & Rousseau).

Because it is made with boneless chicken breasts it’s a quick curry to cook.

That said, you will get the best results if you let the cubed chicken marinate in a mix of yoghurt and lemon juice for a few hours (or ideally overnight) before simmering it with tomato paste and an abundance of spices, and finishing the dish with rich coconut cream. 

Click here for the recipe.

CAPE MALAY MUTTON CURRY

This authentic curry is a true SA classic from Cariema Isaacs’ cookbook My Cape Malay Kitchen (Struik Lifestyle).

Starring succulent pieces of mutton and tender chucks of potato in a mouth-watering tomato-based sauce, it is best served wrapped in a warm roti.

Click here for the recipe.

Cariema Isaacs' Cape Malay mutton curry.
Image: Nigel Deary/Struik Lifestyle
Lucia Mthiyane's signature yoghurt and cream lamb curry.
Lucia Mthiyane's signature yoghurt and cream lamb curry.
Image: Henk Hattingh/Human & Rousseau

YOGHURT AND CREAM LAMB CURRY

“This is my signature dish and a golden go-to curry recipe. One of my followers on social media even called it a national treasure,” says actress and avid cook Lucia Mthiyane of this dish from her cookbook Kitchen Queen (Human & Rousseau).

Mthiyane’s top tip for making curries?

“Always keep a kettle of boiling water handy because when spices stick to the bottom of your pan, you need to be able to quickly loosen them with a dash of boiling water,” she told the Sunday Times.

Click here for the recipe.

