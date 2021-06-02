Banish the winter chill with our three most popular curry recipes
These awesome butter chicken, Cape Malay mutton, and yoghurt and cream lamb curries have whet our readers’ appetites
Whenever the temperature drops, the Sunday Times Food team looks forward to bringing out our spice boxes and cooking fragrant curries with just enough chilli to make our tongues tingle with delight.
To provide inspiration for like-minded foodies, we decided to look up which curry recipes on our website were the most popular over the past year.
Here’s which dishes made the top three:
BUTTER CHICKEN CURRY
Creamy and crowd-pleasing, this butter chicken curry recipe is from twin TV chefs Fatima Sydow and Gadija Sydow Noordien’s cookbook Cape, Curry & Koesisters (Human & Rousseau).
Because it is made with boneless chicken breasts it’s a quick curry to cook.
That said, you will get the best results if you let the cubed chicken marinate in a mix of yoghurt and lemon juice for a few hours (or ideally overnight) before simmering it with tomato paste and an abundance of spices, and finishing the dish with rich coconut cream.
CAPE MALAY MUTTON CURRY
This authentic curry is a true SA classic from Cariema Isaacs’ cookbook My Cape Malay Kitchen (Struik Lifestyle).
Starring succulent pieces of mutton and tender chucks of potato in a mouth-watering tomato-based sauce, it is best served wrapped in a warm roti.
YOGHURT AND CREAM LAMB CURRY
“This is my signature dish and a golden go-to curry recipe. One of my followers on social media even called it a national treasure,” says actress and avid cook Lucia Mthiyane of this dish from her cookbook Kitchen Queen (Human & Rousseau).
Mthiyane’s top tip for making curries?
“Always keep a kettle of boiling water handy because when spices stick to the bottom of your pan, you need to be able to quickly loosen them with a dash of boiling water,” she told the Sunday Times.