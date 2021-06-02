Banish the winter chill with our three most popular curry recipes

Whenever the temperature drops, the Sunday Times Food team looks forward to bringing out our spice boxes and cooking fragrant curries with just enough chilli to make our tongues tingle with delight.

To provide inspiration for like-minded foodies, we decided to look up which curry recipes on our website were the most popular over the past year.

Here’s which dishes made the top three:

BUTTER CHICKEN CURRY

Creamy and crowd-pleasing, this butter chicken curry recipe is from twin TV chefs Fatima Sydow and Gadija Sydow Noordien’s cookbook Cape, Curry & Koesisters (Human & Rousseau).

Because it is made with boneless chicken breasts it’s a quick curry to cook.

That said, you will get the best results if you let the cubed chicken marinate in a mix of yoghurt and lemon juice for a few hours (or ideally overnight) before simmering it with tomato paste and an abundance of spices, and finishing the dish with rich coconut cream.

Click here for the recipe.