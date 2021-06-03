Food doccie 'High on the Hog' traces the roots of African American classics

Foodie or no foodie you will be deeply moved by Netflix’s new four-part doccie series High on the Hog, which sees presenter Stephen Satterfield follow in the footsteps of his forefathers as he explores how ingredients rooted in Africa became the bedrock of African American food culture.

Satterfield, an American chef, food writer and sommelier, starts his journey in Benin with culinary historian Jessica B Harris, on whose book of the same name the series is based.

The size of this small west African country belies its importance in history as one of the busiest ports of the transatlantic slave trade. It’s here that we discover that staples of Southern cuisine like yams (sweet potatoes) and okra — that famously slimy green vegetable — are not American originals as widely thought, but African.