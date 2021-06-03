Food

Documentary Series

Food doccie 'High on the Hog' traces the roots of African American classics

This captivating Netflix series is as emotive as it is informative

Hilary Biller Columnist
03 June 2021 - 10:40
'High on the Hog' presenter Stephen Satterfield talks okra with author Jessica B Harris in a market in Benin, West Africa.
'High on the Hog' presenter Stephen Satterfield talks okra with author Jessica B Harris in a market in Benin, West Africa.
Image: Netflix

Foodie or no foodie you will be deeply moved by Netflix’s new four-part doccie series High on the Hog, which sees presenter Stephen Satterfield follow in the footsteps of his forefathers as he explores how ingredients rooted in Africa became the bedrock of African American food culture.

Satterfield, an American chef, food writer and sommelier, starts his journey in Benin with culinary historian Jessica B Harris, on whose book of the same name the series is based.

The size of this small west African country belies its importance in history as one of the busiest ports of the transatlantic slave trade. It’s here that we discover that staples of Southern cuisine like yams (sweet potatoes) and okra — that famously slimy green vegetable — are not American originals as widely thought, but African.

WATCH | The trailer for 'High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America'

There’s so much knowledge that Satterfield and his guests bring to the table. I was fascinated to discover that the “Son of a Gun” stew made famous in cowboy movies can trace its origins to the very first cowboys in the 1800s, who were enslaved black men well known for their talents as cattle herders, and to learn how one man, a freed slave, went about establishing the oyster culture in New York.

It’s a captivating series and one that reminds you that food is the common thread woven into all of our stories; it has a way of defining who we are and where we come from.

'High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America' is streaming on Netflix.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

The history of macaroni and cheese is as complex as the dish is easy to make

Macaroni and cheese is such a popular comfort food that many nations regard it as their own - even if the recipe varies slightly from place to place, ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Chef partners with culinary school to save his acclaimed Afrocentric eatery

When chef Siya Kobo lost his fine-dining restaurant due to lockdown, he didn't give up. Instead he teamed up with the JHB Culinary & Pastry School
Lifestyle
1 week ago

5 African ingredients that'll knock your socks off with their bold flavours

These amazing foodie finds from around the continent will help you raise your culinary game
Lifestyle
2 years ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. The prices of Zozi Tunzi’s Miss Universe gowns are as sky-high as her stilettos The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. US actor Blair Underwood and wife end marriage of 27 years Lifestyle
  3. Footwear flop? The fashion police come for Tito Mboweni and Mzwanele Manyi’s ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Banish the winter chill with our three most popular curry recipes Food
  5. I expected to go further in Miss Universe, admits Natasha Joubert Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...