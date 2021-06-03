What's new and different on the menu at Spur's first-ever Drive Thru

Food

The first Spur Drive Thru was opened in Karenpark, Pretoria, on June 1 2021.
Now “People With A Taste For Life” who are pressed for time needn’t leave their cars to get their hands on their favourite Spur meals — provided they live in Pretoria.

The well-known steakhouse franchise opened its first Drive Thru at the Sacramento Spur in Karenpark on Tuesday, in a move which Val Nichas, Spur Corporation CEO, said is one of the progressive steps being taken towards building a more sustainable business.

Like many restaurants, the Spur group has taken a financial knock due to the Covid-19 pandemic, pushing the brand to look at alternative trading formats.

“They may not all be drive-throughs, but they will all be convenience offerings,” Nichas told Business Day. “The channel of delivery, takeaway, is paramount; we will do all we can to grow it through all means.”

Customers pulling up to the inaugural Spur Drive Thru can expect to find familiar fare on the menu: there are mixed grill combos for meat lovers, chicken wings and ribs.

There are also some new additions, which like the toasted sarmies and burgers on offer, can be eaten one-handed without cutlery, making them a convenient option to munch in the car.

This includes a boerewors roll and cheese griller hot dog — both topped with Spur’s famous fried onion rings — and bacon-and-egg breakfast rolls.

Those who find they’ve devoured all their hot chips by the time they get home from collecting their takeaway are sure to appreciate the playfully named “tripchips” — this snack portion of chips has been created for doing just that.

There are also “roadhouse style desserts” including Bar One choc brownie and Peppermint Crisp sundaes.

Here’s a closer look at the Spur Drive Thru menu:

