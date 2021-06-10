Beat the load-shedding blues with these three hearty dishes

Feeling powerless? Instead of electricity many are relying on gas as an alternative power source and the gas hob/cylinder has been the saving grace during load-shedding.

Hilary Biller shares three stove-top ideas that beat the chill and ensure you don’t feel like you are missing the oven.

FLUFFY CRUMPETS

The Americans call them pancakes, we know them as crumpets. It’s my go-to recipe when I’m looking for comfort in the darkness of load-shedding.