Warming dishes you can make using your instant pot

1 cup (250ml) pearl barley

½ glass white wine (optional)

750ml (3 cups) vegetable stock

60ml (¼ cup) cashew cream/coconut cream

30ml (2 tbsp) ready-made pesto of choice

Chopped parsley, sage or oregano for garnish

Crispy onions

Method:

Roast the mushrooms whole for 15 minutes at 200°C drizzled with oil, salt and pepper or thinly sliced and cooked until soft with your onions below. Add a little oil to the metal insert of the Instant Pot and press the sauté function. Adjust the sauté intensity to “normal”. Add the chopped onion and garlic, and sauté until the onions are soft. Add the sliced mushrooms in, at this point, if not roasting them. Add in the barley, stirring it to coat it with the oil. Then add the wine and stir the barley until the wine has evaporated. Finally, add the stock and stir it through the barley. Place the lid on the Instant Pot, and set it to Pressure Cook on High Pressure for 15 minutes. Once the timer beeps, allow a Natural Pressure Release for 10 minutes, before releasing the remaining pressure and safely removing the lid. Turn the Instant Pot back to sauté, on “more” (the highest heat setting for sautéing), then add the coconut cream, or cashew cream, and season to taste with salt and pepper. Spoon the barley risotto into bowls, then garnish with herb of choice, crispy onions and roasted mushrooms. Serve warm.

• Tip: If you're not following a dairy-free or vegan diet, you can add in ¼ cup of Parmesan once the risotto has finished pressure cooking.

LAMB KNUCKLE BREDIE WITH WHITE BEANS

Short-cutting my way around slow roasting, this bredie is made in the Instant Pot, it’s a game changer for slow cooking recipes. After 45 minutes, the meat falls away from the bone and is soft enough to eat with a spoon.

Once I’ve reduced and thickened the sauce with a cornflour slurry, I mix in creamy white beans and sliced lemon to cut through the fattiness of the lamb and brighten the flavours. Serve with a bowl of fluffy mash or couscous tossed with currants and toasted almonds, says Bibby's Kitchen at 36's Di Bibby.