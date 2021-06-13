New food and wine pairing serves up a flavourful visual feast in Noordhoek

Franck & Wine in Cape Town is the result of three brilliant minds coming together for a series of top-notch food and wine tastings

What happens when an award-winning chef, a wine writer and a photographer collaborate? They create a visual feast and a start of a series of wine and food tastings called Franck & Wine (https://malulambert.com/FRANCK-WINE). The format is simple: local wine writer Malu Lambert drops in at The Foodbarn in Noordhoek, Cape Town, home of chef Franck Dangereux, where they taste some wines. Over the next few days the chef's brain ticks over, and then they get together to test out some recipes, which are beautifully shot by photographer Keli van der Weijde.



MEET THE TEAM..