RECIPE | Scrunch phyllo chicken bobotie pie

Cookbook author and food instagrammer Di Bibby shares a fresh take on one of SA's most iconic dishes

16 June 2021 - 12:15 By Di Bibby
Scrunch phyllo chicken bobotie.
Scrunch phyllo chicken bobotie.
Image: Di Bibby

Serves: 8

Pastry:

5 sheets phyllo pastry

¼ cup (4 tbsp) butter, melted

15ml (1 tbsp) sesame seeds

Filling:

15ml (1 tbsp) vegetable oil

1 large white onion, finely diced

2 cloves of garlic, minced

A thumb-sized knob of ginger, grated

500g chicken mince

2 carrots, peeled and grated (fine grate)

10ml (2 tsp) ground coriander

5ml (1 tsp) garam masala

5m (1 tsp) turmeric

10ml (2 tsp) medium curry powder

¼ tsp dried red chilli flakes

Zest of half a lemon

¾ cup fresh brown breadcrumbs

30ml (2 tbsp) almond flour

250ml (1 cup) full cream milk

300ml chicken stock

1 cinnamon stick

3 bay leaves

Custard:

250ml (1 cup) full fat coconut milk or double cream yoghurt

2 eggs

Method:

  1. Saute the onion in a deep saucepan until softened, about 6-8 minutes. Stir in the garlic and ginger and cook for another minute or two.
  2. Add the chicken and brown over a high heat. To keep the mince from clumping together, use a wooden spoon to break it up while browning.
  3. Mix in the grated carrots along with all the aromatics, including the lemon zest. Cook for several minutes, stirring to coat the chicken in the spices. Season with salt and black pepper.
  4. Add the remaining filling ingredients, cover partially with a lid and simmer for about 20 minutes until the sauce is reduced and thickened. Set aside to cool slightly.
  5. Preheat the oven to 180ºC. Grease a loose-bottomed 23cmx5cm deep baking tin. Wrap the base of the tin with foil to prevent possible custard leakage.
  6. Brush the first phyllo sheet with melted butter. Lay the pastry in the tin, allowing the long ends to drape over the edge. Repeat with remaining sheets, each time placing the phyllo at an off-set angle to the previous sheet. Press the phyllo in gently. Scrunch the overhanging edges together to form a collar. Brush with butter and scatter over the sesame seeds.
  7. Fill the tart case with the chicken filling and smooth over to level.
  8. For the custard, whisk together the coconut milk and eggs. Pour the custard over the filling.
  9. Place the tin on a baking sheet. Bake for 45-50 minutes until the custard is set and the pastry golden.
  10. Cool on a wire rack for 5-10 minutes before unmoulding.
  11. Serve with mango chutney and roast sweet potato or traditional yellow rice.

