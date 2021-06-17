Shopping
10 awesome Father's Day gift ideas for the dad who loves to cook
From recipe books to potjie pots, any foodie worth their salt would be chuffed to unwrap one of these presents
17 June 2021 - 06:00
Top row, from left:
- Coffee plunger, R1,299, from Le Creuset
- Apron, R189, from Yuppiechef
- Weber Classics The Ultimate Braai Cookbook, R299, from Yuppiechef
- Megamaster braai pan, R1,374, from Leroy Merlin
- Nutribullet, R1,799, from Yuppiechef
Bottom row, from left:
- Weber potjie pot, R1,999, from Yuppiechef
- Smeg mixer, R10,299, from Superbalist
- Mason bowl, R589, from Kitchenique
- Recycled bag, R59, from A Place To Shop
- Ottolenghi The Cookbook, R469, from Makro
STOCKISTS
• This article is adapted from one originally published on June 13 2021. Read the original here.