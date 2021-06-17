Food

10 awesome Father's Day gift ideas for the dad who loves to cook

From recipe books to potjie pots, any foodie worth their salt would be chuffed to unwrap one of these presents

17 June 2021 - 06:00 By Sahil Harilal
Gifts for dads who love to cook up a storm.
Gifts for dads who love to cook up a storm.
Image: Supplied

Top row, from left:

  • Coffee plunger, R1,299, from Le Creuset
  • Apron, R189, from Yuppiechef
  • Weber Classics The Ultimate Braai Cookbook, R299, from Yuppiechef
  • Megamaster braai pan, R1,374, from Leroy Merlin
  • Nutribullet, R1,799, from Yuppiechef

Bottom row, from left:

  • Weber potjie pot, R1,999, from Yuppiechef
  • Smeg mixer, R10,299, from Superbalist
  • Mason bowl, R589, from Kitchenique
  • Recycled bag, R59, from A Place To Shop
  • Ottolenghi The Cookbook, R469, from Makro

