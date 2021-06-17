Great taste: Zimbabwean refugees take on the world at wine tasting championships

The stories of Tinashe Nyamudoka, Tongai Joseph Dhafana, Marlvin Gwese and Pardon Taguzu are unusual, to say the least.

The Zimbabwean-born refugees have defied the odds and taken their seats at the table of some of the world’s top wine tasters.

The journey is recorded in Blind Ambition, a documentary film chronicling the perilous journey of the refugees from when they made their way to SA in search of a better life.

Nyamudoka, Dhafana, Gwese and Taguzu arrived in South Africa separately and started working menial jobs in the hospitality industry. In 2017 the four men, bound by their love and passion for the wine industry, formed Zimbabwe’s first Wine Tasting Olympics team and competed in the World Blind Wine Tasting Championship in France, the Olympics of the wine world.

Nyamudoka, 35, a winemaker based in Johannesburg who has a wine brand Kumusha Wines,left Zimbabwe in 2008 “with one change of clothes and a backpack full of certificates”.

“As someone who started right at the bottom working as a waiter, I feel honoured to be part of the documentary film. I didn’t have any prior background in wine but I was eager to learn. I enrolled at a wine academy and trained as a sommelier, eventually training in wine business management.