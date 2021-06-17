Food

Hot dogs that look like hamburgers spark confusion online

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
17 June 2021 - 09:30
Now you can get hot dog "patties" to feed both the hamburger and hot dog cravings.
Image: Rastelli's

Can't decide between a hot dog or hamburger for lunch? Now you can have both.

A butchery in the US has the internet in meltdown mode after it listed “round dogs” for sale on its website.

Rastelli's butcher is selling round hot dog “patties” in a pack of four for $10 (R140).

It has marketed the patties as the ultimate solution to those who want to get their hot dog fix but have run out of hot dog rolls. You know, instead of just cutting the sausage in half to fit it on a hamburger roll.

“Run out of hot dog buns? No problem. Our Round Dog is everything you love in a hot dog in the shape of a burger,” a description of the product on their website reads.  

The patties also have ridges and a flat surface so that they can hold more sauce.

The move has sparked tons of reaction on the TL, with many questioning whether you would boil it before grilling, and others saying it would be a “time saver” for lunch.

