Hot dogs that look like hamburgers spark confusion online
Can't decide between a hot dog or hamburger for lunch? Now you can have both.
A butchery in the US has the internet in meltdown mode after it listed “round dogs” for sale on its website.
Rastelli's butcher is selling round hot dog “patties” in a pack of four for $10 (R140).
It has marketed the patties as the ultimate solution to those who want to get their hot dog fix but have run out of hot dog rolls. You know, instead of just cutting the sausage in half to fit it on a hamburger roll.
“Run out of hot dog buns? No problem. Our Round Dog is everything you love in a hot dog in the shape of a burger,” a description of the product on their website reads.
The patties also have ridges and a flat surface so that they can hold more sauce.
The move has sparked tons of reaction on the TL, with many questioning whether you would boil it before grilling, and others saying it would be a “time saver” for lunch.
I wish people would not post stuff like this— ɥʇᴉǝʇuoW Ǝ uɥoſ (@johnemonteith) June 15, 2021
because I am so busy
and now I have to find time to do this too?
I just
please tell me they just sell this at Sheetz or wherever
kinda like spaghetti squash, which is bad at being spaghetti and even worse at being squash?— Jenrose (@jenrose) June 16, 2021
Wait wait wait... So it's a hot dog... patty? Do you eat it on a...burger bun?? 😳 I think my brain actually stopped for a second trying to process how to categorize this into my existing food knowledge framework.— Lauren Yee (she/her) (@itsmeLaurenYee) June 15, 2021
These would be perfect to pan fry and save the hassle of different buns at a BBQ. I'm kind of into it?— SomethingShort (@SnappyErika) June 15, 2021
Glizzy Patties going up this summer. Matter of fact, I might finally be able to combine the hot dog and burger in one bite. Let’s get it.— Dior Sawaj Papi (@StacksBreadup) June 15, 2021
One must also ask, will we be grilling this? A boiled “regular” hotdog makes me shudder. Boiling this seems beyond disturbing.— Dev (@devlovesdinos) June 15, 2021