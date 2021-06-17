Food

How you can join local celeb chefs to smash a Guinness World Record

17 June 2021 - 09:26 By Toni Jaye Singer
Celeb chefs David Higgs, left, and J'Something are hoping to raise money for charity by breaking the Guinness World Record for the most people cooking simultaneously online.
Image: Cooking for Dreams

My Kitchen Rules SA judges David Higgs and J’Something are hoping to make history while raising a fortune for charity by hosting Cooking for Dreams, a mass virtual cook-a-long.

The celeb chefs have teamed up with Reach for a Dream, Discovery Vitality, Woolworths and DHL to attempt to smash the Guinness World Record for the most people cooking simultaneously online.

The number to beat is 532, but they’re hoping to assemble a 3,000-strong army of enthusiastic SA foodies for their world record attempt on June 24.

The current record was set in February when the UK’s Raheel Mirza organised for a large group to come together in cyberspace and whip up a butter chicken curry using his personal recipe. 

According to the Guinness World Records website, this dish was chosen because it is simple to make and “was considerably inclusive of different diets”. Those who don’t eat meat could replace the poultry with paneer or tofu.

Higgs and J’Something have chosen to make a tasty-sounding Easy Peasy Pea Curry. 

To make it easy peasy for you to join them in attempting to set a new world record, this dish has been converted into a handy meal kit which contains all the ingredients you will need to make a curry that serves four.

The Cooking For Dreams meal kit costs R350, can be ordered online here and will be delivered to your door free of charge. You will also get a link that will allow you to join the chefs on Zoom on the day of the cook-a-long, which will be a 45-minute virtual event.

All the proceeds will go to Reach for a Dream, a charity which raises funds for children fighting life-threatening illnesses.

