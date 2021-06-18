Food revolution: UK retailers drop lime leaves product that carries the k-word

UK supermarket giant Tesco has become the latest international retailer to change the name of its lime leaves product that contains the k-word, acknowledging customer concerns over it being a racial slur in SA.

Waitrose was the first major UK retailer to announce that it was removing the word from its products this week, making an announcement that the product will be relabelled as Makrut Lime Leaves “in response to customer comments”.

iTV reported the new packaging of the leaves, which are often used in southeast Asian cuisine, will be rolled out to all stores and its website by early 2022.

“This name change is a crucial step in recognising how important it is for us to listen to customers and educate ourselves when it comes to the language we use. While some of our customers may be unaware of the connotations of this particular word, it is important to us that we avoid offending anyone who shops with us.

“It is changes like this that ensure we are moving forward. We need industry-wide support on this, and encourage other retailers to do the same to make a difference on a widespread national scale,” said Waitrose grocery trading manager Helena Dennis.