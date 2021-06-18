Food

POLL | BP is selling wine, but would you buy your bottle at a filling station?

Company will be granted a liquor licence

18 June 2021 - 12:03
BP is the first petrol company to offer wine sales in SA. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ROSTISLAYSDLACEK

Buying wine has been made easier and more convenient, thanks to BP and Pick n Pay’s “wine to go” initiative.

The first of its kind in SA, the petrol company announced it was selling wine at its filling station in Radiokop, north of Johannesburg.

BP said the offer will also be available at selected filling stations throughout the country.

The company is the first to be granted a liquor licence and its “wine to go” initiative will operate under the Pick n Pay Express banner.

BP said the initiative was in line with its “new strategy to adapt to and grow its convenience and mobility business” and it plans to “fully leverage innovation to unlock new value” for its customers.

The company will offer a range of wines.

“As a brand that emphasises safety and convenience, we are excited to offer wine takeaway sales through Pick n Pay Express for customers looking to pop in and out,” said BP SA head of convenience Belinda Petersen.

Petersen said the company was exploring opportunities for customers to receive their wine directly at their doorsteps via food delivery apps.

“Customers’ expectations for safety and convenience have amplified, and in adapting our convenience offers we always have in mind to respond to customer demands in a responsible way. Key to this is strict adherence to laws governing the sale of liquor, including the level 3 restrictions as we introduce the wine offer,” she said.

If you are going to pop into the shop for wine while filling your car, it may be worth noting you won’t be able to do so on weekends.

Under level 3, alcohol sales for off-site consumption are from 10am to 6pm on Monday to Thursday. Bars and restaurants can sell liquor every day until 9pm.

