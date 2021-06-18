POLL | BP is selling wine, but would you buy your bottle at a filling station?

Buying wine has been made easier and more convenient, thanks to BP and Pick n Pay’s “wine to go” initiative.

The first of its kind in SA, the petrol company announced it was selling wine at its filling station in Radiokop, north of Johannesburg.

BP said the offer will also be available at selected filling stations throughout the country.

The company is the first to be granted a liquor licence and its “wine to go” initiative will operate under the Pick n Pay Express banner.