Creation Wine's Aromatic Winter Experience is a feast for the the senses

A gourmet weekend on a wine farm in Hemel-en-Aarde delivers some wonderful surprises

I'd never fully experienced the might of a Cape winter storm before, and there was no better place to watch the driving rain and howling wind than from beside a roaring wood-burning fire, glass of Creation Elation bubbly in hand, in a cottage — the Voormanshuis — at the foot of the Babylonstoren mountains on Creation Wine Estate.



Established by Jean-Claude and Carolyn Martin in 2002 in Hemel-en-Aarde in the Western Cape, the area is famed for the pinot noir and chardonnay wines it produces, and is a short drive from the seaside town of Hermanus...