Where to get a taste of the American South in SA

SWEET TEA & CHICKADEE

This charming eatery in Emmarentia, Johannesburg, was started by Natasha Robson-Lovato. She developed a love of southern cooking while spending a few years living in the US, and wanted to bring those flavours home with her when she returned to SA.

On the menu, you’ll find southern classics like heart-warming bowls of shrimp and grits (spicy prawns and polenta) as well as a variety of American-style biscuits.

These savoury, flaky scone-like bakes are served with all sorts of delicious toppings. The Charleston biscuit, for example, is topped with fried chicken, pickles and jalapeño honey, while the Mount Pleasant comes with bacon, egg and pimento cheese.

Hearty as the mains may be, best you save room for dessert: the bakery counter is filled with tempting American treats.

You can’t go wrong with a piece of the beautifully-presented Hummingbird Cake or the tart-like Key lime pie, which goes down well with a glass of the famous sweet tea Robson-Lovato was inspired by when naming her cafe.