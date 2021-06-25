SA, let me show you how to 'elevate' milk tart, says Aussie MasterChef star

Aussie celeb chef Ben Ungermann has invited Mzansi to watch him take an iconic SA dessert and “absolutely elevate it” on TikTok.

Ungermann, who was the runner-up in season nine of MasterChef Australia, announced he'll be hosting an hour-long masterclass showing how to make the dish on the social media platform on Saturday.

The Power Chef, as Ungermann is also known, initially teased what he'd be making in a TikTok video. This resulted in many guesses from his followers with speculation ranging from malva pudding to milk tart.