RECIPE | East African chapatis
These light and flaky flatbreads are the perfect accompaniment to stews, dips, soups and more, says Jane Nshuti of Tamu by Jane
27 June 2021 - 00:00
“Chapati is a pan-fried unleavened flatbread eaten in countries such as Burundi, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania and Kenya,” says self-taught vegan chef Jane Nshuti.
“They are a very big part of East African cuisine because they serve as a food carrier. In many cases they are used as bases to support other dishes, and add a balance to every meal. This means they accompany stews, dips, sauces, soups and other side dishes.”..
