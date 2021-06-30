‘Meddling in politics’ or just having fun? Nando’s outrages Zuma fans with latest jab

Fast-food chain Nando’s has received backlash online from former president Jacob Zuma’s supporters after taking a jab at him being sentenced to 15 months in prison.

On Tuesday the Constitutional Court sentenced Zuma to 15 months behind bars for contempt of court after he failed to comply with a court order to appear before the state capture inquiry.

Nando’s, known for its wit, led the flood of memes in reaction to the imprisonment.

In a post the restaurant poked fun at Zuma’s infamous number reading moemish in 2015.

“Do not pass Go. Do not collect seven-hundred and sixty-nine eight-hundred million. Delivery in 5 days,” read the jab.