‘Meddling in politics’ or just having fun? Nando’s outrages Zuma fans with latest jab
Fast-food chain Nando’s has received backlash online from former president Jacob Zuma’s supporters after taking a jab at him being sentenced to 15 months in prison.
On Tuesday the Constitutional Court sentenced Zuma to 15 months behind bars for contempt of court after he failed to comply with a court order to appear before the state capture inquiry.
Nando’s, known for its wit, led the flood of memes in reaction to the imprisonment.
In a post the restaurant poked fun at Zuma’s infamous number reading moemish in 2015.
“Do not pass Go. Do not collect seven-hundred and sixty-nine eight-hundred million. Delivery in 5 days,” read the jab.
Nando’s also joked that many South Africans were happy about Zuma’s “lockdown.”
“A lockdown we can all get behind #JacobZuma #ListenProperly.”
On Twitter, Nando’s name topped the trending list after the jabs.
While the jokes were funny for some, outraged Zuma supporters threatened to boycott Nando’s.
Here is a snapshot of some reactions:
They make a poster about almost everything, meddling might not be it.— DoubleTrouble (@LeratoMcCow) June 29, 2021
Nandos is now starting beef🤣with #Jacob Zuma. And people thought they were too chicken...to enter the political arena. Before people cry fowl, this is mere satire from Nandos.— Ronald Phiri (@RonaldPhiri01) June 29, 2021
You should have let this one go...its actually not a funny matter. Its a person's life here— Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) June 29, 2021
They've always talked about things happening in politics and it has always been funny but today they must stick to chicken?!!! Shame you will laugh ngenkani!!— Precious (@Preciou69610843) June 29, 2021
It wont affects their market mtase 😭😭😭is even possible that u buy it once a year— Thapelo Clifford (@ThapeloCliffor7) June 29, 2021
They're taking sides and it won't end well. We will hurt their business where it hurts most.— Ra's al Ghul (@Fankie_Mzimela) June 29, 2021
Tweeps are over sensitive and an angry community, seriously this isn’t that deep. 😂— UngaJumpis's Creative Concepts.co (@UngaJumpis_Cc) June 29, 2021
So some people are gonna stop buying nandos because of their #JacobZuma joke ? 😂😂🤣— ActorVist (@mashoodoZ) June 29, 2021
You guys are not serious.