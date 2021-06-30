Food

‘Meddling in politics’ or just having fun? Nando’s outrages Zuma fans with latest jab

30 June 2021 - 09:12
Nando's drew some hot reactions to its jabs about former president Jacob Zuma being sentenced to 15 months in jail.
Nando's drew some hot reactions to its jabs about former president Jacob Zuma being sentenced to 15 months in jail.
Image: File photo

Fast-food chain Nando’s has received backlash online from former president Jacob Zuma’s supporters after taking a jab at him being sentenced to 15 months in prison. 

On Tuesday the Constitutional Court sentenced Zuma to 15 months behind bars for contempt of court after he failed to comply with a court order to appear before the state capture inquiry.

Nando’s, known for its wit, led the flood of memes in reaction to the imprisonment. 

In a post the restaurant poked fun at Zuma’s infamous number reading moemish in 2015. 

“Do not pass Go. Do not collect seven-hundred and sixty-nine eight-hundred million. Delivery in 5 days,” read the jab.

Nando’s also joked that many South Africans were happy about Zuma’s “lockdown.” 

“A lockdown we can all get behind #JacobZuma #ListenProperly.”

On Twitter, Nando’s name topped the trending list after the jabs.

While the jokes were funny for some, outraged Zuma supporters threatened to boycott Nando’s. 

Here is a snapshot of some reactions:

LISTEN | Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court, sentenced to 15-month jail term

Former president Jacob Zuma has been found guilty of contempt of court.
Politics
1 day ago

ConCourt is done ‘flogging a dead horse’: judge gives Zuma an earful

Acting chief justice openly critical of the former president and takes particular aim at his ‘outlandish’ behaviour
News
17 hours ago

Jacob Zuma is in ‘high spirits and has no fear’, says his daughter Duduzile

Former president Jacob Zuma is in 'high spirits and has no fear', his daughter Duduzile posted after he was sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment for ...
News
23 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Harry praises Diana Awards winners as he reunites with William for statue ... Lifestyle
  2. Best and worst dressed celebs at the 2021 BET Awards The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. IN PICS | Pared-back design in a prefab pod cabin in the Western Cape Home & Gardening
  4. SA, let me show you how to 'elevate' milk tart, says Aussie MasterChef star Food
  5. WATCH | Lion tries to pounce on leopard stalking an impala Travel

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...