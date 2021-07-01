Big brands do battle over what counts as butter

I’m a butter kind of girl. It's expensive yes, but for me nothing beats the taste of real butter for cooking, baking or simply spreading on toast.

So when I stumbled on a “butterable” product — a house brand from a leading supermarket — at a fair price, I grabbed it. It was only when I got home that I discovered the “butter” I'd bought was actually a “full-fat modified butter spread made with canola oil”.

The lure for me had been the word “butter” that appeared in bold on tub, the word "-able” that appeared alongside it was in a less prominent type.

The ingredients are cream — there's no indication of how much — 23% vegetable fat (canola seed) and salt. So do I assume that cream makes up three quarters of the product? Hmmm.