Food

Big brands do battle over what counts as butter

Our food editor reminds you why you should always scrutinise food labels

Hilary Biller Columnist
01 July 2021 - 08:46
Do you know the difference between butter and modified butter?
Do you know the difference between butter and modified butter?
Image: 123RF/Olga Yastremska

I’m a butter kind of girl. It's expensive yes, but for me nothing beats the taste of real butter for cooking, baking or simply spreading on toast. 

So when I stumbled on a “butterable” product — a house brand from a leading supermarket — at a fair price, I grabbed it. It was only when I got home that I discovered the “butter” I'd bought was actually a “full-fat modified butter spread made with canola oil”.

The lure for me had been the word “butter” that appeared in bold on tub, the word "-able” that appeared alongside it was in a less prominent type. 

The ingredients are cream — there's no indication of how much — 23% vegetable fat (canola seed) and salt. So do I assume that cream makes up three quarters of the product? Hmmm.

Fans in a frenzy as Nigella goes bananas over buttered toast

The celeb chef has divided social media with the use of unconventional techniques and ingredients in her latest series, 'Cook, Eat, Repeat'.
Lifestyle
7 months ago

Then I got wind of something interesting, a recent meltdown between one of SA’s largest dairy product producers, Clover, and Siqalo Foods, the makers of top-selling vegetable margarine, Stork.

Clover took Siqalo to court over its new product, Stork Butter Spread. In an urgent application, they said Siqalo was in contravention of the Agricultural Products Standards Act 119 of 1990 and should not be allowed to use the term “butter” on the packaging of this product. They argued that doing so was “misleading” and “deceiving” to consumers — not to mention a threat to their own product, real butter.

Siqalo’s response, among other things, was that consumers knew the difference between butter and modified butter. 

Acting judge JS Nyathi struck the matter from the roll due to a lack of urgency, but I feel sure Clover is not going to take this decision lying down.

For butter aficionados, take heed and don’t be fooled as I was by words like “butterable”, “modified butter spread” or “contains butter” on food labels.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Are crisps made from lentils, veg and chickpeas as healthy as they sound?

We compared the nutritional info on the labels for new-wave snacks with classic potato chips.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Is imported better than local? Six things to look for when buying olive oil

The supermarket shelves may groan with this liquid gold but which one to buy can always be puzzling. Our food editor shares some top tips from the SA ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Celeb chef Jamie Oliver to drop k-word from recipes featuring lime leaves

Our food editor fills you in on the latest news
Lifestyle
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘Meddling in politics’ or just having fun? Nando’s outrages Zuma fans with ... Food
  2. Harry praises Diana Awards winners as he reunites with William for statue ... Lifestyle
  3. Best and worst dressed celebs at the 2021 BET Awards The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. WATCH | Lion tries to pounce on leopard stalking an impala Travel
  5. Cape Town profile as 'gateway to Africa' gets a boost as cruise liner drive ... Travel

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...