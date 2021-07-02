A Joburg coffee shop created these hero jars for front-line workers, and the contents will melt your heart

As SA battles the Covid-19 third wave, Johannesburg coffee shop Dc Coffee Co is giving away “hero jars” to some health workers in the city.

With anxiety and fear at an all-time high, it's easy to forget those who are on the front lines, working hard to keep us all safe. But thanks to Dc Coffee Co, a scroll on Facebook will remind many of us to show the heroic men and women some appreciation during this difficult time.

The hero jar is packed with chocolate, a coffee voucher and gum, among other items. The thoughtfulness and wit behind these gifts are what has touched many on social media.

“KitKat: for when you need a break. Candle: to light the darkness of this current season. Tissues: for when you need a good cry. Gum: to help everyone stick together.