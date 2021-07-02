A Joburg coffee shop created these hero jars for front-line workers, and the contents will melt your heart
As SA battles the Covid-19 third wave, Johannesburg coffee shop Dc Coffee Co is giving away “hero jars” to some health workers in the city.
With anxiety and fear at an all-time high, it's easy to forget those who are on the front lines, working hard to keep us all safe. But thanks to Dc Coffee Co, a scroll on Facebook will remind many of us to show the heroic men and women some appreciation during this difficult time.
The hero jar is packed with chocolate, a coffee voucher and gum, among other items. The thoughtfulness and wit behind these gifts are what has touched many on social media.
“KitKat: for when you need a break. Candle: to light the darkness of this current season. Tissues: for when you need a good cry. Gum: to help everyone stick together.
“The jar won’t fix their problems by any means, but we really trust and believe that the items inside will bring a smile to their faces amid the daily trauma they face, will shine light into the darkness of this terrible season and most importantly, will give them hope to keep pushing forward despite how hard things may be...," said Dc Coffee Co in a post describing what is inside the jar.
The business, which has taken a knock due to the new lockdown restrictions, also urged customers to support it to stay afloat. It said a portion of the money would go towards the “hero jar” initiative, which will run for up to four weeks.
Joburgers were more than keen to honour health workers.
On Thursday, the store announced that it sent the first 30 jars to front line workers and will be sending 100 by the weekend.
If you want to donate, check out their Facebook page.