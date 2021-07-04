'The biggest impact is on staff': Taking some Covid-19 heat in cold kitchens
04 July 2021 - 00:00
They thought it would be "just an adjustment" to curfew and alcohol sales, but the door was also slammed on culinary giants.
Chef David Higgs had to shut down both his restaurants, the Saints and Marble in Johannesburg. "Our food is not geared for takeaway. We do fine dining," he said...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.