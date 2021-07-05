Demand for online grocery shopping surges, causing delivery delays

When I popped into my local branch of Checkers recently, I came across several employees who seemed to have embarked on the adult version of Reggies Toy Rush.

This now defunct TV contest saw a child race around a toy store aiming to fling as many goodies into their trolley as quickly as possible. Anything the lucky kid got into their cart before the short time limit was up, they got to keep.

The supermarket's staff were zipping through the aisles fulfilling orders placed via the Checkers Sixty60 app, which promises you can “get all your favourite groceries delivered to your door in just 60 minutes”.

Checkers is one of several local supermarkets to have seen a surge in the popularity of online grocery shopping in the wake of the third wave of Covid-19 and the country's move back to lockdown level 4.