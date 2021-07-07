Soweto eatery revs up for drive-in dining to survive the pandemic

A Soweto restaurant has revved up its offerings and started doing roadhouse dining to stay in business during the lockdown level 4 restrictions.

The restaurant industry has been heavily impacted by the current Covid-19 regulations forbidding the sale of alcohol and gatherings and an earlier curfew. Sit-down dining has also been banned under the restrictions.

Disoufeng, an African cuisine eatery in Meadowlands, had to adapt to stay relevant to its market while also sticking to the rules.

Benny Diphoko, speaking on behalf of the restaurant, said they picked up the roadhouse concept online.

“We always keep our ears and eyes open and we came across the concept of the roadhouse dining experience. We saw an opportunity since restaurants are not allowed to do sit-downs. We have a big parking space and our patrons can easily enjoy their food.