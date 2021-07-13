Les Da Chef’s culinary legacy will live on through his creative recipes like these

Foodies are in mourning for celeb chef Lesego Semenya, who passed away on Monday. He is believed to have died from complications after contracting Covid-19.

Fondly known as Les Da Chef by his legions of fans on social media, Semenya kicked off his career working as a process engineer before switching tracks to pursue his passion for food.

He enrolled at the Prue Leith Chefs Academy in Centurion, graduating with a Grande Diploma in Food and Wine and international-level diplomas in wine and patisserie.

Though classically trained to create fine-dining dishes, the Soweto-born chef was keen to celebrate the food of his childhood and did that in his debut cookbook, Dijo: My Food, My Journey.